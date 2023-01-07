Two varsities get new V-Cs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday appointed vice chancellors of two state universities. While K Kala has been appointed as the V-C of Mother Teresa Women’s University in Kodaikanal, S Arumugam, has been appointed as V-C of Tamil Nadu Open University. Both of them will handle the post for a period of three years with effect from the date of joining office.K Kala is currently serving as visiting professor in Kongu College of Arts and Science, Karur.

S.Arumugam is currently serving as professor and director of Centre for High Pressure Research, Department of Physics, Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirapalli. He has more than 25 years of teaching and research experience.

