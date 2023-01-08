Address grievances of Vengaivayal residents: NGO

By Express News Service

MADURAI: NGO Evidence's executive director A Kathir on Saturday urged the state government to appoint a committee headed by an IAS officer to hear and solve the grievances of Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district.Kathir along with his team, after inspecting the village on January 6, said it is a worrying fact that the police are yet to identify and arrest the persons who dumped human excreta inside the water tank that supplies water to the SC villagers.

"Three cases were registered following the incident. However, the most relevant section 3(1)(a) SC/ST Act, which penalises action with the intent to cause injury, insult or annoyance to members of SC/ST community by forcing them to consume any indelible or obnoxious substance, was not added to the pertinent case. The accused in the two other cases appealed for bail and the government counsel did not object to it in court. Hence, three senior counsel members have to be appointed to deal with the cases," they added.

He further stated that initially, only children from Vengaivayal village suffered from health issues but nowadays adults have also started developing health issues, especially skin issues. "The health department does not provide proper treatment for the people. I urge the health department to make arrangements. The state government must give special attention to the villagers and their grievances. At least a Rs 25 crore fund from the unused Rs 1000 crore from adi dravidar welfare schemes has to be allocated for the village for its development. Two-acre agricultural land and Rs 1.2 lakh have to be provided for each family as compensation," he added.

MADURAI: NGO Evidence's executive director A Kathir on Saturday urged the state government to appoint a committee headed by an IAS officer to hear and solve the grievances of Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district.Kathir along with his team, after inspecting the village on January 6, said it is a worrying fact that the police are yet to identify and arrest the persons who dumped human excreta inside the water tank that supplies water to the SC villagers. "Three cases were registered following the incident. However, the most relevant section 3(1)(a) SC/ST Act, which penalises action with the intent to cause injury, insult or annoyance to members of SC/ST community by forcing them to consume any indelible or obnoxious substance, was not added to the pertinent case. The accused in the two other cases appealed for bail and the government counsel did not object to it in court. Hence, three senior counsel members have to be appointed to deal with the cases," they added. He further stated that initially, only children from Vengaivayal village suffered from health issues but nowadays adults have also started developing health issues, especially skin issues. "The health department does not provide proper treatment for the people. I urge the health department to make arrangements. The state government must give special attention to the villagers and their grievances. At least a Rs 25 crore fund from the unused Rs 1000 crore from adi dravidar welfare schemes has to be allocated for the village for its development. Two-acre agricultural land and Rs 1.2 lakh have to be provided for each family as compensation," he added.