Madras HC tells NHAI to consider plea seeking subway

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider a petition filed to construct a subway for a bus stop situated on a national highway (NH-83) at Udaiyarkoil village in Thanjavur.

The litigant T Udaiyar Koil Guna, a resident of the village, submitted that the above highway connects Thanjavur and Nagapattinam and attracts heavy traffic. This makes it difficult for the villagers to cross the road and also leads to accidents, he added.

Though the authorities said there is a proposal to build a subway and a retention wall in the area, no action has been taken toward it, Guna claimed.Hearing this, a Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar directed the project director concerned to consider Guna's plea and take a decision within three months.

