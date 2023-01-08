Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Corp urged to expedite clearing of wastes from Vaigai river

Recently, banned plastic wastes, cooler boxes, which are used for storing fish, and other wastes, were thrown into the river from near the south bank road.

Published: 08th January 2023

A silhouette of two boys seen playing by standing on a cardboard box inside water at Vaigai River in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite a series of measures being taken by the city corporation towards preventing garbage dumping in open places, the menace prevails especially on Vaigai riverbed. Despite serving the city's irrigation and drinking water requirements, the Vaigai has in recent times fallen to dire straits owing to the rampant dumping of garbage and seemai karuvelam trees on the riverbed.

Recently, banned plastic wastes, cooler boxes, which are used for storing fish, and other wastes, were thrown into the river from near the south bank road. No action has been taken regarding this violation so far. M Raja, an environmental activist attached to the Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam in Madurai, said, "Considering the significance of Vaigai, each and every person should take steps to preserve the river. The dumping of wastes there not just pollutes the river but contaminates the entire water table. Construction of concrete banks under the smart city projects on both sides of Vaigai river has become a hurdle for us to undertake cleanup drives in the river."

Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said, "The city corporation has been carrying out periodical drives to clear off the garbage dumped into the river. Recently, the river has been having heavy water flow and hence we couldn't expedite the works. Once the water flow recedes, action will be taken. We have also identified shopkeepers who are regularly dumping garbage into the river. They will be penalised soon."

