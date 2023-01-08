Millets to take rice’s place in ration shops

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TN Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani said on Saturday millets will be distributed in ration shops instead of rice in the coming years across the state.Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Millet Conclave 2023 in Nirmala College for Women in Coimbatore, he said CM MK Stalin has announced to distribute 2 kg Ragi in Nilgiris and Dharmapuri instead of rice.“When Kalaignar was the CM, 1 kg of Toor dal and Urad dal were distributed to ration card holders back in 2007,” he said.

The minister has appealed to the students to eat healthy food like millets, saying they would prevent high blood sugar. He said many people get high sugar level in their blood at as young as 25 to 30 years of age.

He said the government is preparing to distribute ration items using both biometric and also through intelligent retinal imaging system (IRIS) technology.

