Home States Tamil Nadu

Women are safe in TN's BJP unit: Khushboo

Actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm claimed that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Published: 08th January 2023 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned politician Khushboo Sundar

Actor-turned politician Khushboo Sundar. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: BJP national executive member and actor Khushboo Sundar on Sunday said that women are safe in her party in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a question on the remarks by actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm claiming that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, Khushboo told reporters here that all women had not left the party.

"Even I am in the party", she quipped.

Gayathri Raguramm, who was suspended from the BJP in November last year, announced on January 3 said that she is resigning from the party and claimed that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit as "nobody cares about true karyakartas". She blamed State BJP chief K Annamalai for her decision to quit the party.

However, Annamalai said he has no regret about those leaving the organisation and wished such persons well wherever they are.

Khushboo claimed that some people in DMK worked against her and BJP stood in support of her.

Annamalai fought in favour of her as he is bold and takes strong decisions, she said.

ALSO READ | Annamalai crosses sword with scribes on questions over Gayathri Raguramm's allegations

The actor, who was here to flag off 'Rekla race' (Ox cart race) organsied by the party in Vellalore, said that Pongal was the traditional festival of Tamil Nadu and brings happiness in all houses.

However, the Pongal gift offered by DMK government was a shame and the sugarcane and Rs 1,000 were given like alms, she alleged.

On usage of the word 'Thamizhagam', Khushboo said, "It is not wrong to call the State as Tamizhagam or Tamil Nadu. Though I am born in Mumbai, I am a Tamil woman and living here for the last 36 years."

Earlier, she prepared Pongal and travelled on the 'rekla cart' for some distance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khushboo Sundar BJP TN BJP Gayathri Raguramm
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp