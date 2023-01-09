Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna university to train SC youngsters to pilot drones soon

This initiative aims at making the students employable and helping them carve out careers in the sector. 

Published: 09th January 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:27 AM

drone drones

(Express Illustrations: Amit Bandre)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Anna University’s Centre for AeroSpace Research (CASR) on the Madras Institute of Technology campus will soon conduct free and exclusive classes for SC and ST youngsters to train them in piloting drones. This initiative aims at making the students employable and helping them carve out careers in the sector. 

“The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) approached the CASR with the unique idea to train SC and ST youths,” said K Senthil Kumar, director of CASR. The drone sector is booming across the country, and the Tamil Nadu government is widely utilising drones. The demand for drone pilots is on the rise and the sector has immense employment opportunities, he added. 

CASR officials said applications are being invited and plans are underway to start the first batch after the Pongal holidays. Each batch will train 20 students to fly low and medium-weight category drones, over 10 days. TAHDCO will also take care of food and lodging expenses. 

On completion of the course, students will be awarded an approved drone remote pilot license with a 10-year validity. TAHDCO and MIT will support and guide students in obtaining jobs or starting their own ventures. 

“CASR will help interested students obtain employment. TAHDCO plans to provide financial aid to help SC and ST youngsters buy drones,” explained a CASR official. Beneficiaries will be able to access Agricultural Drone Financing and Subsidy Schemes or Rs 2.25 lakh subsidies from commercial banks. 

Drones are used for various tasks in the agricultural sector, including spraying pesticides. The youngsters can also use the state government’s Uzhavan App to market their services. It may be noted the CASR offers drone training courses at a cost of Rs 61,000 per person. SC and ST youngsters between 18 to 45 years are eligible for the programme.

