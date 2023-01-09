Arrest of two helps cops bust fake currency racket in TN's Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The arrest of a mother and daughter in a fake currency case helped police bust a fake currency racket on Saturday. 56-year-old woman, Subbuthaiyee, was arrested on Friday when she tried to exchange a fake Rs 500 note at a fruit shop in Virudhunagar old bus stand. Police seized six fake notes of Rs 500 from her.

During the investigation, Subbuthaiyee confessed she received fake notes from her daughter Duraiselvi (35), who confessed that she got 59 notes with the face value of Rs 500 from her sister’s husband Balamurugan.

Sources said 50 fake notes with the denomination of Rs 500 were seized from Balamurugan. "Investigation revealed that Balamurugan received the fake notes from M Arun (38), who owns a garment shop in Sivakasi. Police seized 400 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination from him.

Arun's confession led the police to 34-year-old Naveenkumar, who learnt the procedures of making fake currencies through YouTube. 557 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized from him.

