Home States Tamil Nadu

As Pongal nears, sarees & dhotis trickle into Tiruppur

As per official sources, Tiruppur civil supplies department has given a list of 5.58 lakh beneficiaries for sarees and 5.74 for dhotis.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  With Pongal a week away, only 50% of sarees and dhotis, meant for free distribution to PDS rice card holders, has arrived in the district. However, officials said the full stock  will arrive in two days.

As per official sources, Tiruppur civil supplies department has given a list of 5.58 lakh beneficiaries for sarees and 5.74 for dhotis. However, only 2.79 lakh sarees and 2.43 lakh dhotis have arrived at the godowns.

Raju (name changed) a resident of Avinashi said, “I reached out to the PDS shop in my area for saree and dhoti and found around five dozen sarees and dhotis stocked there. When I questioned the salesman, he said more stocks will be arriving in the upcoming days, but I doubt if all card holders would get them.”

Many residents in Uthukuli, Udumalaipet, Palladam, Dharapuram and Madathukulam taluks raised similar complaints.

CITU-Cooperative Societies Workers Association (Tiruppur) secretary K Gowthaman said, “We have received Pongal provisions such as rice, sugar, and sugarcane.  But, we didn’t receive adequate sarees and dhotis.”

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Tiruppur District Administration said, “We have informed superiors in Chennai about the issue and it will be resolved soon. We believe there are some logistics issues related to the supply of these items. Within two days, all these items will be stocked and VAOs will distribute them to the people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp