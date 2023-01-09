MUTA transforms society culturally, socially, and economically: TN Minorities Commission Chairman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission Chairman S Peter Alphonse said Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) has been transforming society culturally, socially, and economically by protecting the rights of students and teaching staff for the last 50 years. He was talking to the audience at the MUTA's 'Save Higher Education' Golden jubilee celebrations conference on Sunday. Alphonse, in his speech, also pointed out the Central government's anti-minority policy, including the stoppage of scholarships for minority school students. Bala Prajapathi Adikalar after inaugurating MUTA's second-day conference said MUTA has not only been fighting for the rights of teachers but also working for uplifting the educational status of the state. Tamil Nadu government should bring back the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and include educationalists as members of the MLC, he added. MUTA President C Radhakrishnan and General Secretary M Nagarajan proposed various resolutions, including the MUTA members' fight for saving higher education in society without affecting the country's freedom, democracy, and equality. He also added that the state government has to convert self-financing colleges into government colleges by supporting grants to the colleges and scholarships to the students.