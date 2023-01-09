Private contractor in TN dies by suicide after civic body delays payment 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A private contractor allegedly died by suicide on Friday following the delay in the release of funds from Tiruchendur municipality for his work. Sources said the deceased S Ravikumar (43) had done plumbing works for the Tiruchendur municipality by borrowing money to complete the work and pay his workers.

However, the municipality did not release the payment citing reasons known only to the officials, said sources. Meanwhile, the money lenders pressured him. With the municipality holding back the payment for the project, Ravikumar was depressed for the past few days and died by suicide at his house on Friday. Tiruchendur police registered a case and are investigating.

(Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 0w44-24640050

THOOTHUKUDI: A private contractor allegedly died by suicide on Friday following the delay in the release of funds from Tiruchendur municipality for his work. Sources said the deceased S Ravikumar (43) had done plumbing works for the Tiruchendur municipality by borrowing money to complete the work and pay his workers. However, the municipality did not release the payment citing reasons known only to the officials, said sources. Meanwhile, the money lenders pressured him. With the municipality holding back the payment for the project, Ravikumar was depressed for the past few days and died by suicide at his house on Friday. Tiruchendur police registered a case and are investigating. (Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 0w44-24640050