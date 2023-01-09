Home States Tamil Nadu

Shallot prices slightly downed after three months in Tamil Nadu

Madurai's demand for shallots is currently met by exporting shallots from neighbouring districts, including Dindigul, Theni, and Salem, besides from the local cultivators.

Published: 09th January 2023 06:54 AM

Shallot

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  With the increased arrival of shallots (small onions) from neighbouring states, the prices of shallots have dropped below Rs 100 three months after it hit exorbitant rates. On Sunday, shallots were sold at the price of Rs 90 per kg in Madurai wholesale market, which the experts consider a sign of prices plummeting further to normalcy with the arrival of more shallots.    

Madurai's demand for shallots is currently met by exporting shallots from neighbouring districts, including Dindigul, Theni, and Salem, besides from the local cultivators. Earlier in September, the pre-monsoon rain damaged a major portion of shallot cultivation, which left traders to rely on other markets. With the increase in demand, shallot prices increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg to Rs 100 per kg in the following two weeks by the end of September last year. The prices continued to be over Rs 100 per kg of shallots throughout November and December. During the peak season in December, the prices further skyrocketed to Rs 120 per kg.

N Chinnamayan, president of the central vegetable market of all traders' federation in Madurai, said, "On Sunday, fine-grade shallot was sold at Rs 90 per kg and second-grade shallot at Rs 60 per kg. This is the first time in several weeks that the prices have come down. Once the harvest season commences in the local areas, the arrival of shallot will increase, which will further bring down the shallot prices to normalcy," he added stating that the prices of vegetables, including lady's finger, brinjal and others have been slightly higher than the normal due to the dip in the arrival of loads."

Dinesh, a customer in Madurai said, "Shallots being an essential item in kitchens, the surge in its price has greatly affected us. Though we use big onions as an alternative to shallots, we await the prices to come down to normalcy. At present, we have reduced the number of purchases due to its exorbitant rates."

