Tamil Nadu woman pays Rs 5 lakh to get gift from online friend, cheated

Published: 09th January 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM:  A woman from Veerakkal in Mettur lost Rs 5.75 lakh in online fraud recently. According to cyber crime police, Dhanabhakkiyam (34), wife of a power loom worker, uses social media frequently.
Recently, a person befriended her on social media, who claimed that was living abroad and would send her gifts. She shared her mobile phone number with the person.

On October 2, Dhanabhakkiyam received a call from a woman who claimed to be an officer from Delhi airport, who said that she had received a parcel from abroad, which contained a gold chain, an iPhone and foreign currency and told her to pay Rs 5.75 lakh to get it, police said. She transferred the amount to the bank account mentioned by the woman after asking her husband, but she didn’t receive the parcel. She realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint.

