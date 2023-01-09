Thachankurichy’s date with might sets ’23 jallikattu tone in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Hordes of spectators were enmeshed in a barrage of rapture as 481 enormous bulls were released into the arena after the first jallikattu of the state in the year kick-started at Thachankurichy in Pudukkottai on Sunday.

Sources said around 74 people sustained injuries, with 10 of them being referred to government hospital in Thanjavur and Gandharvakkottai. The event was organised by Don Bosco Youth Centre. Law Minister S Reguapthy and Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan, along with District Collector Kavitha Ramu, inaugurated the event. A total of 481 bulls hit the grounds in the presence of 210 tamers, sources said.

The first jallikattu of the year was rescheduled twice, first on January 2 and then on the 6th. Pudukkottai has been playing host to the opener of the series of events over the years. M Sampath, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, said they were keen on enforcing the standard operating procedure set by experts, adding that safety measures have been followed. A total of 19 of the 500 bulls registered online were rejected, Sampath said.

Tamer Yogeshwaran of Pudukkottai secured the first prize for taming 17 bulls and a bull owned by Rajkumar of Thanjavur received the first prize. Former Minister C Vijay Baskar, who took part in the event, won a cycle and a bed for two of his bulls. L Viji, a transgender from Manapparai, who won a cash prize of Rs 1,000, said, “For the past 15 years I have been taming bulls for jallikattu. All of my three bulls received prizes.”



