Home States Tamil Nadu

Arasaradi colony residents meet collector over damaged bridge

Around 65 families reside in the colony and all of them, especially children and elderly persons were finding it extremely strenuous to cross the bridge.

Published: 10th January 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Residents attached to the Samuga Vizhipunarvu Matrum Seyalpattu Kuzhu at Arasaradi Colony in Irukankudi filed a petition to the collector at the district collectorate on Monday, seeking steps to repair a damaged bridge in their area.

According to sources, the bridge that was constructed over 35 years ago had got damaged during heavy rains. Around 65 families reside in the colony and all of them, especially children and elderly persons were finding it extremely strenuous to cross the bridge.

S Ponmadathi (35), one of the residents, said since that bridge is the only path connecting our locality to other areas, every aspect of their lives has been affected. "Students are finding it hard to reach schools, and that bridge is the only path for even the drinking water vehicle to reach the colony," she said.

The residents added that there is a canal under the bridge and due to the recent damages, some iron rods are jutting out of the structure putting the lives of residents at risk. Panchayat president S Senthamarai said, "The issue was brought to my attention, but the civic body does not have enough funds to take up repair work. So, we have urged the officials concerned to do the needful."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp