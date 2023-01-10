Arasaradi colony residents meet collector over damaged bridge

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Residents attached to the Samuga Vizhipunarvu Matrum Seyalpattu Kuzhu at Arasaradi Colony in Irukankudi filed a petition to the collector at the district collectorate on Monday, seeking steps to repair a damaged bridge in their area.



According to sources, the bridge that was constructed over 35 years ago had got damaged during heavy rains. Around 65 families reside in the colony and all of them, especially children and elderly persons were finding it extremely strenuous to cross the bridge.



S Ponmadathi (35), one of the residents, said since that bridge is the only path connecting our locality to other areas, every aspect of their lives has been affected. "Students are finding it hard to reach schools, and that bridge is the only path for even the drinking water vehicle to reach the colony," she said.



The residents added that there is a canal under the bridge and due to the recent damages, some iron rods are jutting out of the structure putting the lives of residents at risk. Panchayat president S Senthamarai said, "The issue was brought to my attention, but the civic body does not have enough funds to take up repair work. So, we have urged the officials concerned to do the needful."

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Residents attached to the Samuga Vizhipunarvu Matrum Seyalpattu Kuzhu at Arasaradi Colony in Irukankudi filed a petition to the collector at the district collectorate on Monday, seeking steps to repair a damaged bridge in their area. According to sources, the bridge that was constructed over 35 years ago had got damaged during heavy rains. Around 65 families reside in the colony and all of them, especially children and elderly persons were finding it extremely strenuous to cross the bridge. S Ponmadathi (35), one of the residents, said since that bridge is the only path connecting our locality to other areas, every aspect of their lives has been affected. "Students are finding it hard to reach schools, and that bridge is the only path for even the drinking water vehicle to reach the colony," she said. The residents added that there is a canal under the bridge and due to the recent damages, some iron rods are jutting out of the structure putting the lives of residents at risk. Panchayat president S Senthamarai said, "The issue was brought to my attention, but the civic body does not have enough funds to take up repair work. So, we have urged the officials concerned to do the needful."