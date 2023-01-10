CM Stalin’s reply to Guv RN Ravi’s address on Friday: Speaker Appavu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Monday said the current Assembly session would last till January 13 (Friday). Speaking to reporters after chairing the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting at his office, Appavu said an obituary reference would be adopted on Tuesday for Erode (East) MLA E Thirumahan Everaa and other eminent personalities who passed away recently.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a discussion on the vote of thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address had been scheduled. On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin would give his reply to the governor’s address. Appavu expressed his disappointment over Ravi’s address and said the draft copy of the address was directly handed over to him on January 5. Appavu also spoke about how governors were friendly towards the cabinet in BJP-ruled states but hostile towards the cabinet in non-BJP ruled states.

He went on to say that the President simply read out the speech written by the prime minister and that the President immediately approved the Bills of the union government. Justifying Stalin’s decision to have in the Assembly record only the text printed in the book (speech prepared by the government) and the Tamil translation of the governor’s speech, Appavu said the CM had to do so as the governor said something that was not in the printed address. On the exclusion of certain words by Ravi, Appavu said it pained him to see that Ravi was reluctant to utter Dr BR Ambedkar’s name.

Case of central meddling?

Appavu also spoke about how governors were friendly towards the cabinet in BJP-ruled states but hostile in non-BJP ruled states

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Monday said the current Assembly session would last till January 13 (Friday). Speaking to reporters after chairing the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting at his office, Appavu said an obituary reference would be adopted on Tuesday for Erode (East) MLA E Thirumahan Everaa and other eminent personalities who passed away recently. On Wednesday and Thursday, a discussion on the vote of thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address had been scheduled. On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin would give his reply to the governor’s address. Appavu expressed his disappointment over Ravi’s address and said the draft copy of the address was directly handed over to him on January 5. Appavu also spoke about how governors were friendly towards the cabinet in BJP-ruled states but hostile towards the cabinet in non-BJP ruled states. He went on to say that the President simply read out the speech written by the prime minister and that the President immediately approved the Bills of the union government. Justifying Stalin’s decision to have in the Assembly record only the text printed in the book (speech prepared by the government) and the Tamil translation of the governor’s speech, Appavu said the CM had to do so as the governor said something that was not in the printed address. On the exclusion of certain words by Ravi, Appavu said it pained him to see that Ravi was reluctant to utter Dr BR Ambedkar’s name. Case of central meddling? Appavu also spoke about how governors were friendly towards the cabinet in BJP-ruled states but hostile in non-BJP ruled states