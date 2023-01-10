Eight nabbed for looting 21 sovereigns gold and Rs 18 lakh from family

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Eight persons, including a dismissed police official, were arrested on Monday for allegedly involving in dacoity in the Vedasandur area on December 25. The suspects were identified as Ragu of Hosur, Selvakumar of Perambalur, Sirajudeen and Jothi of Usilampatti, Deenadayalan of Poonnamalli, Baskar of Chennai, Suresh and Satheesh of Bengaluru.



According to police, Srinivasan (40), a real estate agent, went on a business trip to the outskirts of the city, leaving his wife Malaiarasi (35) and their two children at their house in Salaiyur area near Vedasandur. "Upon knowing this, five miscreants broke into Srinivasan's house and looted 43 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 18 lakh, and their mobile phones by threatening to kill the children, adding that they shouldn't tell anyone about the incident.

On December 26 morning, Srinivasan returned to the house and upon seeing what happened, he lodged a complaint with Vedasandur police station. A team led by Superintendent of Police V Baskaran inspected the house, following which, the SP formed a special team led by Vedasandur DSP Durgadevi, Dindigul DSP Gokulakrishnan, and Ottanchathiram DSP Murugesan. The team inspected a car at Thangampatti that was travelling from the Dindigul border to the Tiruchy border. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the persons in the car were in fact the same persons who were involved in dacoity at Srinivasan's house," the police said.



Sources said further inquiry revealed that Srinivasan had given an advance amount of Rs 4 lakh to Deendayalan for purchasing housing land in Chennai. "It was also revealed that he is the Madurai Region General Secretary of the International Human Rights Organisation. He told his friend, Jothi, district secretary of the organisation, that Srinivasan has a lot of money and jewellery at his house. Jothi approached her friend Selvakumar, a dismissed police personnel, who designed a conspiracy plan to loot the money and jewellery. He arranged a mercenary consisting of 16 persons, including the Ragu, Sirajudeen, Baskar, Suresh, and Satheesh," sources added.



However, though the robbery was executed as planned, Vedasandur police arrested the eight persons on Monday after receiving Srinivasan's complaint and recovered 21 sovereigns, Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, the car they were travelling in, and weapons.

