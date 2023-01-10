Elephant Abayambigai completes 50 years at Shri Mayuranathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Abayambigai, a 56-year-old female captive elephant, completed 50 years at Shri Mayuranathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday. Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam Seer, who administers the temple, led ceremonious events to mark the occasion on Sunday.

Special prayers were conducted. Abayambigai was adorned with dresses and silver anklets over its body on the occasion. She was fed with her favourite meal, while devotees spent time with the elephant by taking selfies.

The elephant was brought to the temple from Kerala when she was just six years of age in 1972. Since then, it has been an integral part of the temple. V Senthil, whose family from Mayiladuthurai has been taking care of elephants for years, said, "Abayambigai is nice and friendly to every one. One cannot judge her age easily due to the unending briskness.

She is also empathetic." Senthil, who takes care of the elephant along with his nephew, recalled the time when Abayambigai barely ate for a week when his elder brother, Kumar, died ten years ago. Venu, his father, died twenty years ago. Abayambigai played a vital role in pacifying the elephant Thaiyalnayagi in Shri Vaithiyanathaswamy Temple in Vaitheeswarankoil when it went on a series of rampages around 20 years ago. Elephant enthusiast T Saivignesh said, "Elephants are integral parts of temples.

However, there are only two elephants in the district as the numbers have decreased over the years. Every temple should have at least one elephant." Abayambigai had been to the annual elephant rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti for 13 years. Gandhimathi, an elephant from Shri Nellaiappar temple, Tirunelveli, is said to be her 'best' friend. The camp was not organised in 2022.

Over the years, the aging elephant developed skin conditions such as fungal infections, and the forest department officials have been advising to improve the existing facilities in the temple. District Elephant Welfare Committee Member N Sivaganesan said, "Older elephants should be given good care. The rejuvenation camps should be frequently conducted every year to provide social connection with the elephants."

