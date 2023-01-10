Home States Tamil Nadu

Explain hassles in operating low-floor buses: Madras HC

The state government has been directed to file a counter affidavit pinpointing the technical difficulties in operating low-floor buses, accessible to persons with disabilities.

A KSRTC low floor bus

A low-floor bus (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has been directed to file a counter affidavit pinpointing the technical difficulties in operating low-floor buses, accessible to persons with disabilities. The first bench of the Madras HC passed the direction while hearing petitions filed by co-founder of Banyan Vaishnavi Jayakumar seeking orders to the state government to buy low-floor buses in accordance with a recent order of the court.

Senior counsel PS Raman, appearing for the government, informed the court tenders were floated for purchasing 442 low-floor buses for Chennai city. However, the counsel for the petitioner stressed the need for purchasing and operating such vehicles in other places as well.

Raman said there are technical difficulties and infrastructural inadequacies in operating low floor buses in all areas. The bench told him to file a better counter-affidavit explaining the steps taken for purchasing low-floor buses and the difficulties in operating such vehicles.

