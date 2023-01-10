Irrigation woes: PWD department to repair eight irrigation tanks

Home States Tamil Nadu

However, several parts of the district, Thiruvadanai, Kamudhi, and Kadaladi among other interior areas, did not get adequate rainfall.

Image of Lift Irrigation used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The PWD department has floated tenders at a cost of Rs 8.23 crore to restore eight irrigation tanks in Thiruvadanai block as several farmers in Thiruvadanai and RS Mangalam blocks, who took to Samba cultivation this year, has been marred by irrigation woes. They said improper maintenance of the water tanks, in addition to lack of adequate rainfall, has led to the withering of the paddy crops.

Being one of the largest paddy cultivators in the state, more than 1.3 lakhs hectares were used for paddy cultivation for a single season in the district, which witnessed decent rainfall prior to the monsoon months, instilling hope in the farmers of the region. However, several parts of the district, Thiruvadanai, Kamudhi, and Kadaladi among other interior areas, did not get adequate rainfall.

Gauasker, a farmer and activist from the Thiruvadanai area, stated that farmers could not store the rainwater due to a lack of proper maintenance of branch canals and irrigation tanks. "Several crops withered in their flowering stages, resulting in a major loss. Action should be taken towards maintaining the tanks and branch canals that carry Vaigai water," he added.

"The tenders floated by PWD include restoration of the Semanavayal tank, Kodipangu tank, Mandalakottai tank, Mallanur tank, Karugalakudi tank, Akkalur tank, Nagarikathan tank, and Palayanakottai tank. The invasive plants will be removed. After clearing the silt, the tank will be deepened to increase the storage capacity. Rocky slope surface will be made in the bund. Following the tender process, work will commence," said a PWD official.

