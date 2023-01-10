Madurai: Fire breaks out at supplies office, destroys over 50,000 dhoties, sarees

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 50,000 dhoties and sarees worth several lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in a district civil supplies office in the old collectorate campus in the district on Sunday night.



According to sources, over 100 bundles of sarees and dhoties worth several lakh were stocked at the supplies office on January 5 for distribution to the ration-card holders of Thiruparankundram and Madurai West as Pongal gifts. "On Sunday past midnight, a guard deployed for safeguarding the stock noticed a cloud of smoke coming out of the closed room. He alerted the fire and rescue personnel at the collectorate immediately, who further called on the personnel from the fire and rescue service stations in Tallakulam, Anupanadi, and Madurai to put out the fire, sources added.



Fire and rescue personnel said the electricity connection was first disconnected before fire-fighting. "It took around three hours to douse the fire completely. But most of the garments stored in the office were gutted by then. An electrical short circuit caused the fire. Personnel from the Forensic department collected details and a study is underway. Tallakulam police registered a case and an investigation is on.

