Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Fire breaks out at supplies office, destroys over 50,000 dhoties, sarees

Over 50,000 dhoties and sarees worth several lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in a district civil supplies office in the old collectorate campus in the district on Sunday night.

Published: 10th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 50,000 dhoties and sarees worth several lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in a district civil supplies office in the old collectorate campus in the district on Sunday night.

According to sources, over 100 bundles of sarees and dhoties worth several lakh were stocked at the supplies office on January 5 for distribution to the ration-card holders of Thiruparankundram and Madurai West as Pongal gifts. "On Sunday past midnight, a guard deployed for safeguarding the stock noticed a cloud of smoke coming out of the closed room. He alerted the fire and rescue personnel at the collectorate immediately, who further called on the personnel from the fire and rescue service stations in Tallakulam, Anupanadi, and Madurai to put out the fire, sources added.
 
Fire and rescue personnel said the electricity connection was first disconnected before fire-fighting. "It took around three hours to douse the fire completely. But most of the garments stored in the office were gutted by then. An electrical short circuit caused the fire. Personnel from the Forensic department collected details and a study is underway. Tallakulam police registered a case and an investigation is on.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp