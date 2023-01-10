Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram farmers seek compensation for crop damages

Demanding compensation for crop damages in RS Mangalam, farmers petitioned District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday.

Published: 10th January 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Standing paddy crop damaged in an agriculture field. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:Demanding compensation for crop damages in RS Mangalam, farmers petitioned District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday. They said several crops, especially in the interior areas, have almost withered due to a lack of adequate rainfall. "The state government should announce the season as drought-hit and allocate compensation and crop insurance cover to relieve the farmers of their financial burden," they added. Accepting their petition, the collector assured them to take action on the issues.

The collector also assured us to take action on several issues, such as drinking water connections crop loans, and financial aid, within one month period. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Y Vinoth Babu from Ramanathapuram, who is the captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team, was felicitated by the district collector for winning the cup in an international tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramanathapuram Farmers crop damage
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp