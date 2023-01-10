Ramanathapuram farmers seek compensation for crop damages

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:Demanding compensation for crop damages in RS Mangalam, farmers petitioned District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday. They said several crops, especially in the interior areas, have almost withered due to a lack of adequate rainfall. "The state government should announce the season as drought-hit and allocate compensation and crop insurance cover to relieve the farmers of their financial burden," they added. Accepting their petition, the collector assured them to take action on the issues.



The collector also assured us to take action on several issues, such as drinking water connections crop loans, and financial aid, within one month period. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Y Vinoth Babu from Ramanathapuram, who is the captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team, was felicitated by the district collector for winning the cup in an international tournament.

