Home States Tamil Nadu

SCs in two Tiruppur villages bury bodies by road

Speaking to TNIE, P Subramanian (31) a resident of Veppampalayam, said, “More than 100 SC families live in Veppamapalayam, but we don’t have burial ground.

Published: 10th January 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: SC families of Veppampalayam and Hanumanthapuram at Mettupalayam panchayat in Vellakoil have been burying their loved ones along the road for the past 20 years due to lack of cremation grounds in their villages.

Speaking to TNIE, P Subramanian (31) a resident of Veppampalayam, said, “More than 100 SC families live in Veppamapalayam, but we don’t have burial ground. Since, we are surrounded by agricultural lands, we have to carry our dead to more than five kilometres to another village. But shortage of space there pushed us to search for a new place. At that moment, we decided to bury our loved ones along Vellakoil-Puppalayam road, which is 500 metres from the village. So far we have buried more than 10 people there. Now, officials state the road will be widened and we are looking for a new place.”

P Suresh (30), resident of Hanumanthapuram, said, “More than 50 SC families live here and we are daily wage earners. Finding a decent burial place has been haunting us for the past 20 years. We bury our loved ones along the Vellamadai-Hanumanthapuram road. So far, 10 persons have been buried and funeral rites have been conducted for the past twenty years. Last year, we submitted a petition to Tiruppur district administration but no action has been taken.”

An official from the district administration said, “The villages have a mix of barren and agricultural lands. We don’t have enough Poromboke land in and around the village. We will conduct an inspection and check for the possibility of converting some agricultural land or resolve the issue in some other way.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur scheduled caste Caste discrimination
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp