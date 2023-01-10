Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamers and bull owners need to register names before Jan 12

District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar said the Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur jallikattu will be held on January 15, 16, and 17 respectively.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Bull tamers and owners need to register their names from January 10 to 12 through madurai.nic.in for participating in the Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur jallikattu events.

District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar said the Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur jallikattu will be held on January 15, 16, and 17 respectively. "Tamers who wish to take part should register their names on the website from 12 pm on January 10 till 5 pm on January 12. It is mandatory that participants should have received two doses of Covid vaccinations and a negative RT-PCR test before the event.

Also, they need to upload the necessary documents required," he said, adding that bull owners are asked to register the name of the bulls on the above-mentioned website during the same period. The owner has to mention which jallikattu the bull will participate in. One bull will be allowed to participate in only one Jallikattu.

