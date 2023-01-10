Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM orders DA and bonus hike for temple employees

It is applicable to permanent employees in temples, under the HR and CE, that have an annual income of Rs 1 lakh and more.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday ordered a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for permanent employees in temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Effective January 1, 2023, the DA would be increased to 38 per cent from 34 per cent, benefitting about 10,000 employees entailing an additional annual expenditure of Rs 7 crore, an official release here said.

The Chief Minister also ordered increasing the Pongal festival bonus to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000 to all categories of temple personnel including full time, part time and daily wage workers.

It would lead to an additional expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore this year.

Recently, the DA for State government employees was increased by 4 per cent, from 34 per cent to 38 per cent.

