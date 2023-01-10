Tiruchy corporation survey to identify buildings releasing sewage directly into canal

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as work on the underground drainage (UGD) project work continues to be sped up across the city, concern persists in several areas like Karur bypass road, Thennur and other areas, where a number of commercial and residential buildings continue to release sewage directly into the Uyyakondan canal. Residents of these areas have expressed doubts if the UGD project might be able to prevent this.

"We are aware of the issue. Our team is already conducting a survey to identify such buildings and the direct flow of sewage water to canals will be stopped," said Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan.

The corporation expects the survey to be completed this month, after which buildings that continue to discharge water into the canal would be notified. "We will serve notices to such buildings and they have to stop the release of sewage water to the canal. They can use the UGD system. Such issues would stop by March," a senior corporation engineer said.

While work on the UGD system is expected to save the Uyyakondan canal from pollution, the State Government's announcement that the city limits would be extended has raised further questions. With the number of wards under the corporation reaching 100, there are doubts as to whether UGD connections will be extended to the newer wards.

Officials confirm that UGD will be provided after the annexation. "At present, there are 65 wards under the corporation. We will ensure the UGD network in all the existing wards by March. We are also taking steps to ensure UGD connection to all existing buildings by March." an officer explained.

However, we would have more wards and new buildings in the near future. Such wards and buildings would also get a UGD connection. The main benefit of this system is that one can have buildings without septic tanks. Most of the major cities have UGD systems and it is a need for developing cities like Tiruchy. Therefore, we would provide a UGD system even in wards that are getting annexed to our limit. But, it would be done only after the annexation of such wards,

TIRUCHY: Even as work on the underground drainage (UGD) project work continues to be sped up across the city, concern persists in several areas like Karur bypass road, Thennur and other areas, where a number of commercial and residential buildings continue to release sewage directly into the Uyyakondan canal. Residents of these areas have expressed doubts if the UGD project might be able to prevent this. "We are aware of the issue. Our team is already conducting a survey to identify such buildings and the direct flow of sewage water to canals will be stopped," said Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan. The corporation expects the survey to be completed this month, after which buildings that continue to discharge water into the canal would be notified. "We will serve notices to such buildings and they have to stop the release of sewage water to the canal. They can use the UGD system. Such issues would stop by March," a senior corporation engineer said. While work on the UGD system is expected to save the Uyyakondan canal from pollution, the State Government's announcement that the city limits would be extended has raised further questions. With the number of wards under the corporation reaching 100, there are doubts as to whether UGD connections will be extended to the newer wards. Officials confirm that UGD will be provided after the annexation. "At present, there are 65 wards under the corporation. We will ensure the UGD network in all the existing wards by March. We are also taking steps to ensure UGD connection to all existing buildings by March." an officer explained. However, we would have more wards and new buildings in the near future. Such wards and buildings would also get a UGD connection. The main benefit of this system is that one can have buildings without septic tanks. Most of the major cities have UGD systems and it is a need for developing cities like Tiruchy. Therefore, we would provide a UGD system even in wards that are getting annexed to our limit. But, it would be done only after the annexation of such wards,