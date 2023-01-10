TN grew significantly in multiple sectors in last 50 years: RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said that in the last 50 years, Tamil Nadu grew significantly in multiple sectors to become a pioneering state in India. His statement assumes significance as the Dravidian majors the DMK and the AIADMK ruled the state for around 55 years.

“During the 1960s, Tamil Nadu was lagging behind in social, economic, educational, and health indicators when compared to other big states. However, today, it stands tall as a leader among all states,” the governor said in his customary address to the first session of the state Assembly.

The governor said the state government constituted a committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the issue of NEET being highly disadvantageous to poor rural students and infringing on the rights of state governments.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, a Bill to exempt medical students in Tamil Nadu from NEET was passed in the Assembly and sent for presidential assent. Since all clarifications requested regarding the Bill had been provided, the government sought expeditious approval of the same, the governor said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu had adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the state and ensure the advancement of socially backward classes, the governor said: “This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the state, as the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections is against the ideals of social justice.”

The Tamil Nadu government would provide a special grant to translate acclaimed Tamil literary works into international and other Indian languages. The governor also reiterated the state government’s demand for extending the GST compensation period by at least two more years since the period had come to an end on June 30 last.

The governor said the state government was committed to strongly asserting its rights in the inter-state river disputes while maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring states. The government would not permit any act that would be detrimental to the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam.

“The reservoir level in Mullaperiyar dam is presently at 142 feet, and the government is making all efforts to increase it further. This government urges that a Water Disputes Tribunal may be constituted at the earliest, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, on the issue of unauthorised water diversion from Pennaiyar river by Karnataka,” the governor added.

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said that in the last 50 years, Tamil Nadu grew significantly in multiple sectors to become a pioneering state in India. His statement assumes significance as the Dravidian majors the DMK and the AIADMK ruled the state for around 55 years. “During the 1960s, Tamil Nadu was lagging behind in social, economic, educational, and health indicators when compared to other big states. However, today, it stands tall as a leader among all states,” the governor said in his customary address to the first session of the state Assembly. The governor said the state government constituted a committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the issue of NEET being highly disadvantageous to poor rural students and infringing on the rights of state governments. Based on the committee’s recommendations, a Bill to exempt medical students in Tamil Nadu from NEET was passed in the Assembly and sent for presidential assent. Since all clarifications requested regarding the Bill had been provided, the government sought expeditious approval of the same, the governor said. Stating that Tamil Nadu had adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the state and ensure the advancement of socially backward classes, the governor said: “This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the state, as the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections is against the ideals of social justice.” The Tamil Nadu government would provide a special grant to translate acclaimed Tamil literary works into international and other Indian languages. The governor also reiterated the state government’s demand for extending the GST compensation period by at least two more years since the period had come to an end on June 30 last. The governor said the state government was committed to strongly asserting its rights in the inter-state river disputes while maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring states. The government would not permit any act that would be detrimental to the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam. “The reservoir level in Mullaperiyar dam is presently at 142 feet, and the government is making all efforts to increase it further. This government urges that a Water Disputes Tribunal may be constituted at the earliest, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, on the issue of unauthorised water diversion from Pennaiyar river by Karnataka,” the governor added.