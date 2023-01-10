Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to get new Siddha medical college

We plan to start a global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Siddha medicines, including Kabasura Kudineer, have significantly contributed to the treatment during the pandemic.

Published: 10th January 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Mahendra Munjpara, said a Siddha medical college will be allotted to the state soon. He was talking to reporters in Tiruchy on the occasion of National Siddha Day on Monday. 

Munjpara said, “The medical college will be allotted after holding discussions with ministry officials. PM Narendra Modi has been constantly supporting the AYUSH department, and has increased funds by four times in the budget.

We plan to start a global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Siddha medicines, including Kabasura Kudineer, have significantly contributed to the treatment during the pandemic. Siddha doctors were able to save the lives of patients whose oxygen saturation level had dipped to 60 or less.”

Earlier, while addressing the 6th Siddha day celebrations organised by the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) in association with the directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, the minister said, “I am proud to say that NIS Chennai is the first government Siddha hospital in India to receive NABH certification. NIS will be starting UG-level Siddha course this year.”

