Vengaivayal incident: ‘Forensics to confirm if excrement was human’ 

“The excrement found in the water tank has been sent to Chennai forensics to confirm whether it is human faeces,” IG Karthikeyan said. 

Published: 10th January 2023

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Weeks after human excrement was found dumped in a water supply tank in the village of Vengaivayal, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy IG G Karthikeyan has directed the 11-member special police team constituted to inquire into the matter to conduct proceedings in a transparent manner. “The excrement found in the water tank has been sent to Chennai forensics to confirm whether it is human faeces,” IG Karthikeyan said. 

On 26 December, 2022, Vellanur police registered a case regarding the incident. Following this, a special team under the guidance of ADSP Ramesh Krishnan was formed to trace the miscreants involved in the incident. Subsequently, IG Karthikeyan met with the special team on Sunday to review the ongoing investigation. 

According to the police, the statements of over 70 persons have been taken in detail, mentioning that any information regarding the incident could be forwarded to Whatsapp number 9489946674. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Vazhvaathara Sangam and the South Indian Forward Block staged a protest near Anna Statue in Pudukkottai town on Monday to condemn the incident. The protestors alleged that District Collector Kavitha Ramu conducted inquiry in a biased manner. They urged the state government to transfer the case to CBI. 

Dhanalakshmi AV, the president of the Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Vazhvaathara Sangam, said, “We strongly feel that the district collector had proceeded only after listening to one side. Earlier, neither the tumbler system nor denial of entry for Scheduled Caste people to temples were prevalent here.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Sangam, headed by Pe Ambalatharasu, had also issued a statement condemning the district collector Kavitha Ramu of a biased proceedings into the matter in Vengaivayal village.

