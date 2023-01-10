Woman gang-raped by auto driver, friends at brick kiln in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 40-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by four persons -- an autorickshaw driver and his three friends -- at a brick kiln in Tirunelveli on Saturday. Sources said the woman was a widow and was working in the city to support her family.

"She and the auto driver were reportedly friends. On Saturday, the driver took her to a brick kiln where his friends were hiding. All four of them allegedly beat and gang-raped her before fleeing the scene.

Later, the severely-injured victim was admitted to Sankarankovil Government Hospital by one of her relatives," they added.

After a medical examination, the hospital administration passed on information to the police, following which Palayamkottai All Women Police filed a case and arrested autorickshaw driver Murugan and his friends Manikandan, Peratchi, and Ayyasamy of Vannarpettai in connection with the crime.

