Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman gang-raped by auto driver, friends at brick kiln in Tirunelveli

Later, the severely-injured victim was admitted to Sankarankovil Government Hospital by one of her relatives," they added.

Published: 10th January 2023 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gangrape

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 40-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by four persons -- an autorickshaw driver and his three friends -- at a brick kiln in Tirunelveli on Saturday.  Sources said the woman was a widow and was working in the city to support her family.

"She and the auto driver were reportedly friends. On Saturday, the driver took her to a brick kiln where his friends were hiding. All four of them allegedly beat and gang-raped her before fleeing the scene.

Later, the severely-injured victim was admitted to Sankarankovil Government Hospital by one of her relatives," they added.

After a medical examination, the hospital administration passed on information to the police, following which Palayamkottai All Women Police filed a case and arrested autorickshaw driver Murugan and his friends Manikandan, Peratchi, and Ayyasamy of Vannarpettai in connection with the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangrape Tirunelveli
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp