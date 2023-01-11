Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old celebrating 'Thunivu' movie release slips and falls to death from top of lorry 

There were incidents of banners being torn down in theatres, and stones pelted on glass walls and traffic blocks by the fans of actors Vijay and Ajith. 

Published: 11th January 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

DEAD, accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old man who had come to Rohini theatre in Chennai to watch the movie 'Thunivu' died after he fell from the top of a tanker lorry, on which he had climbed to celebrate the movie's release on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bharath Kumar. He and several others had climbed over the top of a tanker lorry on the Poonamallee High Road. The crowd in front of the theatre waylaid the road and were yelling and dancing on top of vehicles. The incident happened around midnight. 

Actor Ajith Kumar’s new release, Thunivu had shows releasing in theatres from 1 am on Wednesday across Tamil Nadu. 

As part of the celebrations, a group of youth stopped a water tanker and climbed on top of it and were dancing when Bharath Kumar allegedly lost balance and fell down. While the people managed to rush him to a private hospital, hours later he died after failing to respond to the treatment.  

ALSO READ | No early morning shows for 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu' during Pongal in Tamil Nadu

According to police sources, fans of actors Vijay and Ajith have been indulging in unruly behaviours. There were incidents of banners being torn down in theatres, and stones pelted on glass walls and traffic blocks. Heavy police presence was deployed in the area and police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini theatre Thunivu fan dies from lorry
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp