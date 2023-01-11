Bailable warrant issued against former jallikattu organiser

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued bailable warrant against the former president of Alanganallur jallikattu festival committee for failing to respond to a statutory notice, issued by the court, in November 2022.



Justice GR Swaminathan had issued the warrant to J Sundararajan of Alanganallur village in Madurai, in a contempt petition filed by a bull tamer C Kannan. He claimed he was not given the prize despite emerging as the winner during the 2021 jallikattu in Alanganallur.



The distribution of the prize to Kannan was initially stayed by the court in 2021, following a petition filed by the second prize winner R Karuppannan alleging that Kannan had committed impersonation and participated in the event without registration or undergoing medical checkup. But, while disposing of the plea, the court had observed that though it is true that Kannan had worn the t-shirt of another tamer, the fact that he had tamed the highest number of bulls in the event was not disproved. It had directed the organising committee to distribute the prizes as declared. Claiming he is yet to receive the prize, Kannan filed the contempt petition, which was adjourned to January 23.

