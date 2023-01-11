Home States Tamil Nadu

Bailable warrant issued against former jallikattu organiser

Justice GR Swaminathan had issued the warrant to J Sundararajan of Alanganallur village in Madurai, in a contempt petition filed by a bull tamer C Kannan.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued bailable warrant against the former president of Alanganallur jallikattu festival committee for failing to respond to a statutory notice, issued by the court, in November 2022.

Justice GR Swaminathan had issued the warrant to J Sundararajan of Alanganallur village in Madurai, in a contempt petition filed by a bull tamer C Kannan. He claimed he was not given the prize despite emerging as the winner during the 2021 jallikattu in Alanganallur.

The distribution of the prize to Kannan was initially stayed by the court in 2021, following a petition filed by the second prize winner R Karuppannan alleging that Kannan had committed impersonation and participated in the event without registration or undergoing medical checkup. But, while disposing of the plea, the court had observed that though it is true that Kannan had worn the t-shirt of another tamer, the fact that he had tamed the highest number of bulls in the event was not disproved. It had directed the organising committee to distribute the prizes as declared. Claiming he is yet to receive the prize, Kannan filed the contempt petition, which was adjourned to January 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court jallikattu
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp