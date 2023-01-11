Chennai youth celebrating 'Thunivu' release falls to death from top of lorry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old man who had come to Rohini theatre in Chennai to watch the movie 'Thunivu' died after he fell from the top of a tanker lorry, on which he had climbed to celebrate the movie's release on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bharath Kumar. He and several others had climbed over the top of a tanker lorry on the Poonamallee High Road. The crowd in front of the theatre waylaid the road and were yelling and dancing on top of vehicles. The incident happened around midnight.

Actor Ajith Kumar’s new release, Thunivu had shows releasing in theatres from 1 am on Wednesday across Tamil Nadu.

As part of the celebrations, a group of youth stopped a water tanker and climbed on top of it and were dancing when Bharath Kumar allegedly lost balance and fell down. While the people managed to rush him to a private hospital, hours later he died after failing to respond to the treatment.

According to police sources, fans of actors Vijay and Ajith have been indulging in unruly behaviours. There were incidents of banners being torn down in theatres, and stones pelted on glass walls and traffic blocks. Heavy police presence was deployed in the area and police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

