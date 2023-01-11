Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider plea to declare January 12 as dry day: Madras HC tells TN

Citing the ill effects of liquor on people's lives, she wanted the National Youth Day, which is observed every year on Vivekanandar's birth anniversary on January 12, to be added to this list.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to consider a petition filed to close down all liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu on January 12 every year, in view of National Youth Day.

The litigant, R Jayanthi of Kanniyakumari, stated in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that the state government has already declared eight days- including Thiruvalluvar day, Gandhi Jayanthi, Independence Day, Republic day etc - every year as 'dry day' or 'no sale' day for liquor outlets in the state.

A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, who heard the plea, said only the state government can decide on the matter. Without expressing any opinion, the judges directed the Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise department to consider and take a decision on petitioner's representation within three months.

