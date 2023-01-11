Home States Tamil Nadu

Disproportionate assets: A Raja appears before special court

Former union minister and DMK leader A Raja on Tuesday appeared before the special court for MP/MLA cases in connection with a disproportionate assets case. 

Published: 11th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja. (Photo | PTI)

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union minister and DMK leader A Raja on Tuesday appeared before the special court for MP/MLA cases in connection with a disproportionate assets case. 

Raja and four others C Krishnamoorthy of the Kovai Shelters Promoters Limited, Mangal Tech Park, N Ramesh, and Vijay Sadarangani were served copies of the chargesheet. Judge D Sivakumar posted the matter to February 8 for further hearing.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) registered a case in 2015 against Raja for amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore, 579% more than his income. The case was transferred to the special court from the CBI court. The agency completed the investigations and filed the chargesheet recently. Subsequently, the summons was served to Raja and the others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disproportionate asset A Raja DMK
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp