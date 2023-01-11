Disproportionate assets: A Raja appears before special court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union minister and DMK leader A Raja on Tuesday appeared before the special court for MP/MLA cases in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Raja and four others C Krishnamoorthy of the Kovai Shelters Promoters Limited, Mangal Tech Park, N Ramesh, and Vijay Sadarangani were served copies of the chargesheet. Judge D Sivakumar posted the matter to February 8 for further hearing. The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) registered a case in 2015 against Raja for amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore, 579% more than his income. The case was transferred to the special court from the CBI court. The agency completed the investigations and filed the chargesheet recently. Subsequently, the summons was served to Raja and the others.