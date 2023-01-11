Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK-led government is rule of Tamils for Tamils: Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at a Pongal celebration in Kolathur on Tuesday, CM MK Stalin said the incumbent DMK-led state government was not a party rule but “the rule of Tamils for Tamils”.

During his address, Stalin said the government brought many projects for the welfare of the residents of Kolathur Assembly constituency, citing the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitant Development Board’s residential complex with 840 housing units constructed at Rs 111.80 crore and the Kapaleeshwarar arts-and-science college. 

On the achievements of Anitha Achievers Academy, which organised the event, Stalin said 2,591 youth had so far benefited from the nine batches of Tally courses at the academy. During the event, Stalin presented gifts to the residents of the constituency and DMK functionaries. He also listed programmes such as the literary festival and book fair to celebrate Pongal.

