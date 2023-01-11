Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers say they can’t hire agri dept tractors due to lack of drivers

P Arusamy, a farmer from Thippampatti in Pollachi taluk, said, "Four tractors are available in Pollachi for hire by farmers.

Tractor

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers complain they are unable to avail  farm tractors and other equipment rented by agricultural engineering department as drivers are not available to operate them.

P Arusamy, a farmer from Thippampatti in Pollachi taluk, said, “Four tractors are available in Pollachi for hire by farmers. But we cannot rent them as whenever we approach officials, we were told that there were no drivers. We are forced to hire from private operators who charge Rs 800 per hour, whereas the government charges Rs 500 per hour.”

G Pattiswaran, a farmer in Anaimalai, said, “To facilitate farmers to avail low cost rental agricultural equipment to minimize the manpower, the government has brought the scheme. But, it is of no use as the government has failed to fill driver posts. The tractors are gathering dust.”

When contacted, Gnanamurugan, executive engineer of district agricultural engineering department, said, “We have eight tractors to rent out to farmers, but only one driver has been recruited on a permanent basis. To manage the situation, we are hiring drivers and pay them Rs 12,000-15,000 per month. But they  are not working for long hours. We are trying to find out a solution to manage the situation.”

Comments

