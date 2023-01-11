Home States Tamil Nadu

Five booked in connection with minor girl's suicide

A class 12 girl died by suicide after her parents were allegedly insulted when they went to her lover's house for a marriage proposal.

By Express News Service

THENI: A class 12 girl died by suicide after her parents were allegedly insulted when they went to her lover's house for a marriage proposal. Based on a note left by the girl, a case was registered against her lover, his mother and three friends. Police sources said that the parents of the girl are working in a brick kiln.

"The girl and the boy, who is also her relative, were in a relationship with each other for a few months. Following this, the girl's parents approached Sudha, the parent of the boy. The girl mentioned Viki, Sudha, Prabhu, Ramar and Manoj as the cause of her death," added sources.
 
Following this, relatives and family members of the girl refused to receive the body and staged a road roko in front of the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. They demanded the arrest of the accused. Police personnel and officials came to the spot and pacified them.

(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at the Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050)

