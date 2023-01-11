Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt college students in Mettamalai stage stir over transportation facility

According to sources, more than 500 students study at the college, where the classes are held from 9 am to 2 pm.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Students of Government Arts and Science College in Mettamalai near Sattur staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the management to hold talks with the authorities concerned to solve the issue. They also demanded the management allow them to celebrate the Pongal festival in college.

According to sources, more than 500 students study at the college, where the classes are held from 9 am to 2 pm. "Observing that the city buses that ply to and from the area do not halt at the bus stop near the college, they demanded the management to press the authorities concerned to allow students to travel in the buses that ply the route.

The students also said only a single government bus halts at the stop, which is before the classes begin. They also sought the management's permission to celebrate the Pongal festival at the college. Further, they condemned the management's initiative in collecting more money from students through PTA for providing salary to professors," sources added.

Responding to the demands, the college management and Sattur Town police agreed to hold talks with the authorities concerned to take action to resolve all the issues voiced by the students.  

