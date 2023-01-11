Increase daily wages, repeal GO 152, say Madurai Corp workers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Around 1000 corporation workers associated with CITU and the corporation engineering section workers association (TNGEA) staged a sit-in protest at the corporation office on Tuesday demanding the corporation increase their daily wage to Rs 721 and repeal GO 152 that proposes reducing the number of office postings in all 20 corporations in the state. While speaking, Magudeswaran, organiser of the protest stated that at present, the corporation pays Rs 509 as daily wages. "Despite the corporation workers demanding a hike in wages on several occasions over a year, citing inflation as a cause for concern, no action has been taken towards resolving the issues yet. Recently, the Coimbatore and Tirupur corporations placed an order to increase the wages to Rs 721 based on GO 62 (2D). Similarly, the Madurai corporation should increase the minimal wage considering the welfare of the workers. I also urge the corporation to properly distribute salary for contract cleaning workers," he said. They also presented charter 21 demands, including salary hike, provision of basic amenities at the vehicle depot, distribution of uniforms, and other issues, and stated that if such negligence continues, the workers will be staging bigger protests in the coming days.