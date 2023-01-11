Home States Tamil Nadu

Ma Subramanian hands over Rs 1,200 crore for insurance scheme

Health Minister Ma Subramanian hands over a `1,200 crore cheque to the United India Insurance Company at the DMS campus on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over a Rs 1,200 crore cheque to the United India Insurance Company towards the premium account of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, at the DMS campus on Tuesday.

Subramanian told media, “In the last year, the state spent Rs 1,227.35 crore and 7.4 lakh under the CMCHIS. Now, 1,733 hospitals are on board the scheme. Also, 1,320 children, who lost their parents to Covid-19, are covered under it.” Around 520 inmates at the Government Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, were given CMCHIS cards, he added. 

The minister said a government order to fill 3,949 vacancies will be released on Tuesday, while district collectorates will start conducting interviews from Wednesday. He requested the 1,800 Medical Services Recruitment Board staff nurses, who worked during Covid-19, to sit for the interview. “They have a better chance of securing jobs as all nurses worked during Covid-19 and will be given incentive marks of up to 40%,” Subramanian added.

