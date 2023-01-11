Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC Advocates Association poll issue hearing tomorrow

The Madras HC will hear on Thursday matters relating to the disruption of the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) polls.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:46 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Tuesday directed the Teller Committee, entrusted with holding the polls, to file a report on the alleged booth capturing and rigging attempts, by Thursday. The bench agreed to hear the grievances of all stakeholders and said anyone could file plea related to the issue. 

The polls to elect office-bearers and executive panel members on Monday was disrupted by a section of lawyers who allegedly indulged in booth capturing. The election  was postponed indefinitely. The polls, which haven’t been held since 2018, were arranged after a division bench order. 

