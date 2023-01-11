Madras HC grants interim relief to Theni, Madurai bus operators

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to Theni and Madurai district bus owners associations in the petitions filed by them against the 'exorbitant' collection of user fee by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Dindigul-Theni-Kumily section of the highway (NH-183).

The associations claimed that they are constrained to pay around Rs 23,500 per month towards user fees for each vehicle and Rs 27,500 as road tax every three months. Therefore, they challenged the notification issued by the union ministry of road transport and highways on May 17, 2021, which enabled the NHAI authorities to collect the user fee citing two-laning works.



A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, who heard the petitions, passed an interim order that the members of the petitioner associations could pay Rs 12,000 per month for each vehicle for the time being but added that this is subject to final outcome of the petitions. The judges further directed the associations to file an undertaking affidavit that they would pay the balance amount if any. The petitions were adjourned for a month.

