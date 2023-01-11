Most Coimbatore motorists prefer paid parking in Race Course, RS Puram: Survey

By Express News Service

COIMBATRORE: Most motorists are in favour of paid parking system at RS Puram and Race Course, reveals a survey conducted by two NGOs that were roped in by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to study and come up with a policy to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The NGOs - Street Matrix and Urban Design Collective - are studying the traffic pattern in RS Puram and Urban Race Course respectively. The NGOs submitted their preliminary report to CCMC, and Police on Tuesday. The NGOs will study traffic density, on & off-road parking spots, identify suitable locations for setting up MLCPs or parking spaces, fix parking rates, fines for violations, and suggest no parking zones.

In its preliminary study, Street Matrix identified a total of 21 roads of 23 km in length as the major spots for parking vehicles in Race Course. The preliminary also revealed that 30-40% area does not have a sidewalk, 60-70 sidewalks are narrow and in poor conditions, around 7,500 pedestrians are walking and 200 cyclists have been using the Race Course every day on average.

The majority of the people are coming from an 8 km radius. While a total of 11,007 vehicles utilise the roads in Race Course on weekdays, about 7,882 vehicles are seen on weekends. Mostly, people require 0-2 hours of parking. The Government Art College Road has been identified as a hot spot in the area where the demand for a parking spot is high. The parking space demand on Race Course Road is estimated to be around 1,403, 879 for Government Art College Road, 557 for State Bank Road and 345 for Huzur Road.

Urban Design Collective’s study identified a total of 12 primary roads that are 9 km in length and 31 secondary roads that are 14.5 km in length in RS Puram which are likely to be brought under the policy. The study revealed around 63% of the people come to RS Puram by two-wheelers, 25% by car, 7% by bus, 3% by walk and the remaining by other modes of transportation.

The survey also revealed that while 55% of people are ready to accept a paid parking system which includes 29% who are ready to pay for parking if it’s not too expensive in order to regularise traffic congestion and parking spaces in the area, about 45% are not willing to pay for parking in RS Puram.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “One side of DB Road in RS Puram will be turned into a no parking zone. However, people will be allowed to park in designated parking spots on both sides of the road. With the help of police, one-side parking shall be enforced strictly. We shall implement the parking policy once the NGOs complete their study and submit us the final report.”

