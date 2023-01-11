Olive Ridley turtles face trawl net risk in Marakanam

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Nearly 30 Oliver Ridley turtles have died in just a month while making it to the coastal region of Marakanam for laying eggs. Environmental activists have urged the government to take measures to ensure their safety during their journey to the shore for nesting, as fishers are alleging that the turtles are getting injured after getting stuck in trawl nets which are banned.

Since the coastal area near Marakanam is suitable for nesting, every year from December mid to February end, Oliver Ridley turtles come ashore for nesting. “They lay eggs and leave. We collect the eggs and keep then safely in a hatchery. Hatchlings are released into the sea after 45-50 days,” the forest department said.

The forest department sets-up temporary hatcheries at Vasavankuppam near Marakanam. During the last season, eggs were collected from 127 nests in Marakanam and 14,608 hatchlings were released in the sea, according to forest department records.

“This nesting season started in new moon or full moon day of Tamil month Margazhi. This year also, turtles started visiting the shore for nesting in the last 15 days and have been laying eggs. Many of them got injured and died while coming to the shore,” said R Sarvesh Kumar, an environmental activist from Marakanam.

“In 2016, nearly 120 turtles died - the highest recorded in this area. This year, in the last one month, 25-30 turtles were found dead along the coastline between Ekkiyarkuppam and Kaipanikuppam,” he said, adding all of them had injury marks on them. Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a fisherman from Kaipanikuppam said, “Very less number of turtles get injured by rotor blades of boat engines as they can easily swim away. But, the use of banned trawl nets is the main reason for the injuries and death of turtles. Turtles get stuck in trawl nest used by some fishermen,” he added.

“Even if the fishermen rescue the turtles and free them alive in the sea, they will die as their legs get severely injured when they try to free themselves from the net. In trawl nets, they may die during the struggle itself, as they are cleared only after two to three hours,” said another fisherman from Marakanam.

“Work has started to open a temporary hatchery. Soon, eggs will be collected and kept safely in the hatchery. Turtle excluder devices were provided to fishermen to safely rescue the turtles from the net,” Tindivanam forest ranger D Ashwini said.

