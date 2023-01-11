Palladam farmers say quarry licensee forged lab reports

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth on Tuesday directed officials of the district TN Pollution Control Board to check the genuineness of the lab report submitted along with the EIA report by the licensee for a proposed stone quarry cluster in Palladam, after a farmers raised the issue.

Speaking at the public hearing meeting convened in the collectorate, the propaganda secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers protection association K Sivakumar said, “The draft of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report submitted by the licensee for Kodangipalayam Rough Stone and Gravel Quarry Cluster (B) in Palladam taluk, contains a fake report of air, soil and water reports. In fact, the lab, Omegaa Laboratories, stated to be based at Tiruchengode does not exist. A report from this imaginary lab has been attached to the draft of the EIA report for another stone quarry in Thoothukudi, but the district Collector cancelled the meet after it was brought to his notice.”

Social activist and farmer R Sathish Kumar said, “The revenue department has submitted field maps containing several houses within 300 metres of the proposed stone quarry cluster. Besides, it also mentions a water stream within 100 metres of the stone quarry. But these details are missing in the EIA report submitted by the licensee. More importantly, lists of factories in the vicinity and details regarding explosives used are missing in the report. These are deliberate attempts to mislead the district administration and we seek immediate cancellation of the proposed application for the quarry.”

In response, collector Vineeth said, “We will check the genuiness of the laboratory and contents of the report. The entire session of the meeting is being videographed and will be sent to officials in Chennai. Appropriate action will be taken on the issue.”

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth on Tuesday directed officials of the district TN Pollution Control Board to check the genuineness of the lab report submitted along with the EIA report by the licensee for a proposed stone quarry cluster in Palladam, after a farmers raised the issue. Speaking at the public hearing meeting convened in the collectorate, the propaganda secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers protection association K Sivakumar said, “The draft of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report submitted by the licensee for Kodangipalayam Rough Stone and Gravel Quarry Cluster (B) in Palladam taluk, contains a fake report of air, soil and water reports. In fact, the lab, Omegaa Laboratories, stated to be based at Tiruchengode does not exist. A report from this imaginary lab has been attached to the draft of the EIA report for another stone quarry in Thoothukudi, but the district Collector cancelled the meet after it was brought to his notice.” Social activist and farmer R Sathish Kumar said, “The revenue department has submitted field maps containing several houses within 300 metres of the proposed stone quarry cluster. Besides, it also mentions a water stream within 100 metres of the stone quarry. But these details are missing in the EIA report submitted by the licensee. More importantly, lists of factories in the vicinity and details regarding explosives used are missing in the report. These are deliberate attempts to mislead the district administration and we seek immediate cancellation of the proposed application for the quarry.” In response, collector Vineeth said, “We will check the genuiness of the laboratory and contents of the report. The entire session of the meeting is being videographed and will be sent to officials in Chennai. Appropriate action will be taken on the issue.”