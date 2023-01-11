Panel to probe plaints against Periyar University

By Express News Service

SALEM: The state government has set up a committee to conduct enquiries into various allegations raised against Periyar University.

According to sources, D Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, issued a G.O in this regard on Monday. The G.O said, “The government has received around 13 complaints about Salem Periyar University.

The complaints stated that guidelines were not followed when appointing the Director of Physical Education, the posts of Librarian and Director of Physical Education are not filled as per the reservation order, a person with a criminal history was appointed as assistant to the vice-chancellor and his accomplice has been appointed as a key official in registrar’s office and violation of norms while appointing members of the syndicate. A complaint has also been received against Rajamanickam, a section officer in the university, who is allegedly involved with the irregularities in the appointment and promotion of teachers.”

Further, accounts show that `1.3 crore has been spent on NAAC accreditation for the university, but most of the receipts are allegedly fake. There are also allegations that the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are denied in the university, the G.O added.

A committee comprising Additional Secretary S Palaniswamy, and Joint Secretary M Elango has been constituted to investigate the irregularities in the university. The committee should submit the report to the government within two months, said sources. Officials from Salem Periyar University said, “University will cooperate with the committee during probe.”

