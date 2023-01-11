Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to probe plaints against Periyar University

According to sources, D Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, issued a G.O in this regard on Monday.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar University

Periyar University

By Express News Service

SALEM: The state government has set up a committee to conduct enquiries into various allegations raised against Periyar University.

According to sources, D Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, issued a G.O in this regard on Monday. The G.O said, “The government has received around 13 complaints about Salem Periyar University.

The complaints stated that guidelines were not followed when appointing the Director of Physical Education, the posts of Librarian and Director of Physical Education are not filled as per the reservation order, a person with a criminal history was appointed as assistant to the vice-chancellor and his accomplice has been appointed as a key official in registrar’s office and violation of norms while appointing members of the syndicate.  A complaint has also been received against Rajamanickam, a section officer in the university, who is allegedly involved with the irregularities in the appointment and promotion of teachers.”

Further, accounts show that `1.3 crore has been spent on NAAC accreditation for the university, but most of the receipts are allegedly fake. There are also allegations that the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are denied in the university, the G.O added.

A committee comprising Additional Secretary S Palaniswamy, and Joint Secretary M Elango has been constituted to investigate the irregularities in the university. The committee should submit the report to the government within two months, said sources. Officials from Salem Periyar University said, “University will cooperate with the committee during probe.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp