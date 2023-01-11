Home States Tamil Nadu

Practical exams for Classes 11, 12 to be held from March 7 to 10

A total of 8.80 lakh Class 12 students from 7,600 schools are expected to write the exam from March 13 to April 4.

A student attending practical exams at Seva Sangam girls higher secondary school in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Tuesday asked Tamil Nadu schools to conduct practical examinations for Class 11 and 12 students between March 7 and 10, said a circular on Tuesday. The board exam will be held in March and April 2023.

A total of 8.80 lakh Class 12 students from 7,600 schools are expected to write the exam from March 13 to April 4. Meanwhile, 8.50 lakh are expected to appear for the Class 11 public exam from March 14 to April 5. Around 3,169 exam centres were set up. Dates for the Class 10 practical examination are yet to be announced.

The circular noted a meeting for the flying squad for the practical exams will be held at the Anna Centenary Library on January 30. Detailed proceedings on the practical exam will be released to all schools.

