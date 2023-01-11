Refurbished Sirukundra guest houses at Anamalai Tiger Reserve open for tourists

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After six months, three guests houses in Sirukundra near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have been reopened following renovation on January 1.

According to officials from the forest department, a total of Rs 16 lakh has been spent for setting up interiors such as wardrobe and wooden TV cabinets in the guest houses, and also for laying paver blocks in the portico for parking vehicles among others.

“As of now, Rs 4,000 is charged for a three persons for a day at the guest house and Rs 1,000 is charged if they decide to bring another person,” the officials said.

Based on the instructions of Conservator of forest and ATR Field Director S Ramasubramaniam, the renovation works were carried out across the reserve as the department is improving eco-tourists spots in phases, similar to the works in guest houses in Topslip in Ulanthy forest range and Manomboly forest range.

Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh said, “The guest houses are located close to tourist spots like Chinnakallar falls, Nallamudi viewpoint. The guests can see birds like great hornbill and fly catchers, among others. There is also a high chance of them catching a glimpse of elephants from a distance.”

He said the renovation work commenced in June 2022 and completed in December. “We aim to increase the footfall of tourists as it would benefit the tribal people who work in the guest houses.”

Deputy director of ATR K Bhargava Teja said the revenue collected from the guest houses goes to the ATR foundation and the amount will be used for tribal welfare like distribution of salary to them, apart from protection and conservation of the forest.

