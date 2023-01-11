Home States Tamil Nadu

Refurbished Sirukundra guest houses at Anamalai Tiger Reserve open for tourists

After six months, three guests houses in Sirukundra near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserver (ATR) have been reopened following renovation on January 1.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A total of Rs 16 lakh has been spent for setting up interiors such as wardrobe and wooden TV cabinets in the guest houses. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

A total of Rs 16 lakh has been spent for setting up interiors such as wardrobe and wooden TV cabinets in the guest houses. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After six months, three guests houses in Sirukundra near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have been reopened following renovation on January 1.

According to officials from the forest department, a total of Rs 16 lakh has been spent for setting up interiors such as wardrobe and wooden TV cabinets in the guest houses, and also for laying paver blocks in the portico for parking vehicles among others.

“As of now, Rs 4,000 is charged for a three persons for a day at the guest house and Rs 1,000 is charged if they decide to bring another person,” the officials said.

Based on the instructions of Conservator of forest and ATR Field Director S Ramasubramaniam, the renovation works were carried out across the reserve as the department is improving eco-tourists spots in phases, similar to the works in guest houses in Topslip in Ulanthy forest range and Manomboly forest range.

Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh said, “The guest houses are located close to tourist spots like Chinnakallar falls, Nallamudi viewpoint. The guests can see birds like great hornbill and fly catchers, among others. There is also a high chance of them catching a glimpse of elephants from a distance.”

He said the renovation work commenced in June 2022 and completed in December. “We aim to increase the footfall of tourists as it would benefit the tribal people who work in the guest houses.”

Deputy director of ATR K Bhargava Teja said the revenue collected from the guest houses goes to the ATR foundation and the amount will be used for tribal welfare like distribution of salary to them, apart from protection and conservation of the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp