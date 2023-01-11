Six months on, Tiruchy's ‘best’ school continues wait for corporation funds

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation primary school at Puthur, which was among the three educational institutions in the district that were conferred the ‘best school award’ by the State government last month, continues to wait for the smart classrooms that were sanctioned in July 2022 to be set up on the premises at a cost of Rs 33.5 lakh.

While headmistress P Amsavalli mentions the school, which was established in 1940, to have been in “very bad shape” before 2020, she points out the student strength to have jumped to about 200 over the next two years from a meagre 18.

Owing to space constraints, we closed admissions for the academic year 2022-2023, keeping over a hundred applications pending, she added. She credits the makeover the school underwent in terms of infrastructure with help from private donors for the success.

Apart from successful attempts at raising the standards on a par with private institutions, like the installation of a library and providing students with electronic tablets to facilitate enhanced learning, the school also has separate teachers for Spoken English, abacus, etc.

This has improved learning among students, said S Arul Jyothy Dorathy, a teacher. K Akila, parent to a student and a volunteer at the school, said, “After learning about the teaching methods and the learning facilities available here, several parents opt for the school over private ones.” In July last year, the city corporation sanctioned Rs 33.5 lakh for setting up smart classrooms in the school.

Work towards it, however, is yet to start. Pointing to the school having only five classrooms, its authorities urged for more infrastructure in order to even entertain the student enrolment applications they receive. While admitting to the work for installation of smart classrooms in the primary school as yet to start, a senior corporation official failed to provide reasons for the delay. "We have tentatively fixed Rs 47 lakh towards infrastructure uplift, but that too is yet to be finalised," the official added.

