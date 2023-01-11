Home States Tamil Nadu

Six months on, Tiruchy's ‘best’ school continues wait for corporation funds

Owing to space constraints, we closed admissions for the academic year 2022-2023, keeping over a hundred applications pending, she added.

Published: 11th January 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students at the Puthur Corporation Primary School in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation primary school at Puthur, which was among the three educational institutions in the district that were conferred the ‘best school award’ by the State government last month, continues to wait for the smart classrooms that were sanctioned in July 2022 to be set up on the premises at a cost of Rs 33.5 lakh.

While headmistress P Amsavalli mentions the school, which was established in 1940, to have been in “very bad shape” before 2020, she points out the student strength to have jumped to about 200 over the next two years from a meagre 18.

Owing to space constraints, we closed admissions for the academic year 2022-2023, keeping over a hundred applications pending, she added. She credits the makeover the school underwent in terms of infrastructure with help from private donors for the success.

Apart from successful attempts at raising the standards on a par with private institutions, like the installation of a library and providing students with electronic tablets to facilitate enhanced learning, the school also has separate teachers for Spoken English, abacus, etc.

This has improved learning among students, said S Arul Jyothy Dorathy, a teacher. K Akila, parent to a student and a volunteer at the school, said, “After learning about the teaching methods and the learning facilities available here, several parents opt for the school over private ones.” In July last year, the city corporation sanctioned Rs 33.5 lakh for setting up smart classrooms in the school.

Work towards it, however, is yet to start. Pointing to the school having only five classrooms, its authorities urged for more infrastructure in order to even entertain the student enrolment applications they receive. While admitting to the work for installation of smart classrooms in the primary school as yet to start, a senior corporation official failed to provide reasons for the delay. "We have tentatively fixed Rs 47 lakh towards infrastructure uplift, but that too is yet to be finalised," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp